Intermittent daytime traffic slowdowns are scheduled Thursday along portions of Interstate 90/39 for bridge inspections, according to a release from the state Department of Transportation.
The slowdowns will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. along southbound lanes between Kennedy Road and Highway 14 in Janesville and northbound from Townline Road to Newville Road near Edgerton.
The slowdowns will take place in and around the Interstate 90/39 interchange with Highway 12/18 in Dane County between 9:30 a.m. and noon.
"Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to safely reach their destination," the release reads. "Motorists are reminded to be alert for crews and equipment, and drive with caution in all work zones."
