JANESVILLE
Maricela Del Camino has a reason beyond tradition to celebrate the important Mexican holiday Day of the Dead—or Dia de los Muertos—at her Janesville church.
“I want to do it to bring Anglos and Hispanics together by sharing our culture,” the Mexican native said.
Her husband, Juan, agrees: “We are only one community. It doesn’t matter your color.”
Both are active members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, where Masses are said in both Spanish and English.
Maricela came to the United States when she was 14 and vividly remembers the life-affirming holiday in Central Mexico.
Day of the Dead takes place Nov. 2.
The special day is how the Hispanic culture refers to All Souls Day on the Catholic calendar in Anglo culture. Both are about remembering the dead and celebrating them.
This year, Maricela and other church members are setting up an altar for the dead, a centerpiece of the Hispanic tradition.
All members of the congregation, both Hispanic and Anglo, are invited to bring photos of their departed loved ones for the display in the entryway of the church.
Maricela explains that Day of the Dead is not a Mexican version of Halloween.
Halloween is scary and dark.
Day of the Dead is about bright colors and life.
In places all over Mexico and Central America, people have parades and parties, sing and make offerings to lost loved ones.
Jo Yungerman, an Anglo church member, joined with Maricela to celebrate the day at St. Patrick’s for the first time. Jo called the altar, which will be up throughout November, a powerful visual reminder to pray for the dead.
Jo just started a newsletter in both Spanish and English for the congregation.
“I saw a tremendous need to bring the communities together,” she said. “We are trying to help the cultures blend.”
She prays the congregation will grow together in love and understanding for each other and for people all over the world.
Jo points out that Irish immigrants founded St. Patrick’s in 1844.
“I see it as an immigrant-focused church,” she said. “Now we are welcoming another wave of immigrants in the country.”
The Rev. Tim Renz of St. Patrick’s said November in general is considered a month to pray for the dead.
“Usually at St. Patrick’s we do something like put a list of those who have died from our parish in the past year in the back of church, so everyone can pray for them,” he said.
This year, some parishioners asked if they could make the altar to display photos of deceased loved ones.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Renz said, “and I loved that the parishioners were taking the initiative.”
In addition to preparing an altar at church, Maricela will set up a three-tiered altar at her home. She will put photos of her loved ones on the top shelf. The three tiers represent Earth, purgatory and heaven.
“It is a cultural thing,” she explained, “but spiritually it is so meaningful.”
For those in purgatory, Maricela said: “We hope that with our prayers they will get to heaven.”
Her altar might include salt for purification to prevent souls from becoming corrupted, water to mitigate their thirst and sweet bread to represent the Eucharist.
Day of the Dead originated several thousand years ago with the Aztecs and other indigenous people of Mexico and Central America. For them, death was a natural part of life, and the dead were kept alive in memory and spirit.
Today, the holiday is a blend of pre-Hispanic religious rites and Christian feasts.
For Maricela, Day of the Dead helps her feel close to lost loved ones.
“There’s always the sense that they are there on that day,” she said. “I don’t know if it is faith, but I feel they are with me.”
Anna Marie Lux is a Sunday columnist for The Gazette. Call her with ideas or comments at 608-755-8264, or email amarielux@gazettextra.com.
