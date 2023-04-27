JANESVILLE — Former Rock County Board Supervisor Wes Davis was appointed Thursday to the board’s District 22 seat, to the dismay of some in attendance.
There was public support for District 22 resident Mike Schwarz, which included a reported informal petition of at least 60 signatures and a contingent of support at Thursday’s county board meeting. In the end, the county board voted 16-7 in favor of Davis.
District 22 represents the city of Janesville’s wards 32, 33 and 36 on the city’s east side, as well as the town of Harmony’s wards 1 and 2.
Board member Mike Zoril of Beloit attempted to “amend” the appointment, which is not allowable under state statute. State statute indicates only the county board chairperson can appoint
According to state statute on county board vacancies, the board chairperson, with board approval, “shall appoint a person who is a qualified elector and resident of the supervisory district to fill the vacancy.”
The county board’s staff committee recommended the appointment of Davis to the board at its meeting Monday.
Zoril contended it was the board’s business and it was the decision of board members if the appointment should be amended, citing an argument that County Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee made at the Monday committee meeting.
Greenlee contended that stance was for a different matter altogether and did not apply to the appointment of the District 22 supervisor. He said it is a “very clear statement” that the county board chair makes the nomination.
“The rules still delegate the power to the county board chair. Procedurally, the county board chair has delegated the decision to the county board staff committee and he is taking that decision and forwarding that decision to the board. There is no amending. He still gets to choose,” Greenlee said.
Greenlee added that Rock County Board Chairperson Richard Bostwick could have denied the choice of the staff committee and gone with someone else to bring before the board. Greenlee also said the board could have rejected the nomination and Bostwick could have had to come up with a new candidate.
Former Rock County Sheriff Candidate Craig Keller attended the staff committee meeting as well as Thursday’s county board meeting, and said he left the meeting “shocked” because of the committee recommending Davis.
“I am a little disappointed with the results of that (meeting). I’m not going to sit here and say bad things about Mr. Davis. All I know is he didn’t choose to run for reelection in ‘22 and there are 60-plus people in (District) 22 who want him in,” Keller said. “Listening to Mr. Schwartz, he impressed me. Putting someone in because he’s been here before I can understand that, but it seems like a majority of board members don’t care about what their constituents want.”
Brodhead Alderperson Tom Simpson said he had concerns “about the qualifications” of Davis, and cited his city’s committee process in determining city council appointments as needed.
“We do what we can to get the best of the best,” Simpson said. “I at least ask you to ask questions and hesitate. Maybe you need someone who is new with new ideas.”
Davis replaces Karla Hermann on the county board.
