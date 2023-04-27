Rock County Courthouse
The Rock County Courthouse

 Anthony Wahl/Adams Publishing Group

JANESVILLE — Former Rock County Board Supervisor Wes Davis was appointed Thursday to the board’s District 22 seat, to the dismay of some in attendance.

There was public support for District 22 resident Mike Schwarz, which included a reported informal petition of at least 60 signatures and a contingent of support at Thursday’s county board meeting. In the end, the county board voted 16-7 in favor of Davis.

