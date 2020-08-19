JANESVILLE
Data Dimension’s longtime president and CEO is passing the torch to a new executive and moving on to a new executive advisory role with Data Dimensions’ and its parent company.
The Janesville-based document and data management company announced Wednesday CEO Jon Boumstein is stepping away from his role as CEO of Data Dimensions.
Boumstein is set to become advisor to Data Dimension’s board of directors and executive advisor to Thompson Street Capital Partners, the private equity firm that acquired Data Dimensions last year, the company said in a release.
Bryan Doyle, Data Dimensions’ board chairman, will overtake the role at the company’s president and CEO. Doyle, former president of the Hewitt Associates human resources process outsourcing business, will retain the role as board chair at Data Dimensions.
Boumstein has been with Data Dimensions for 22 years and was CEO since 2008. Data Dimensions Marketing Manager Sara Miller told The Gazette it’s common for private equity firms that acquire a company to bring in a new top executive.
“In our case, Thompson Street Capital Partners felt that Jon’s expertise in the industry would be better utilized in a more strategic way across their portfolio at the higher board level. The decision was made to bring another executive in that would be able to have a laser focus on the day-to-day activities and growth initiatives specific to Data Dimensions,” Miller said.
Thompson Street Capital Partners acquired Data Dimensions in December 2019, buying the company from HealthEdge Investment Partners, another private equity firm that had owned Data Dimensions since 2014.
As of late last year, Data Dimensions had employed about 550 people in Janesville in data and document management services that it contracts to companies in the health care and insurance industries.
Data Dimensions in late July announced it planned to lay off 111 people at its locations at 423 Midland Road and 400 Midland Court, according to a layoff warning Boumstein filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
The layoffs came after a major government client decided it would not renew a contract with Data Dimensions, Boumstein indicated in the layoff filing.