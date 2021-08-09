Former School District of Beloit Interim Superintendent Darrell Williams announced Friday his candidacy for U.S. Senate, joining six other Democrats hoping to win Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat.
Other Democrats in the running are Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams as the administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management on July 15, 2019. A campaign video came after Williams’ announcement.
Williams could not be reached for comment by press time.
Williams was named School District of Beloit interim superintendent in November 2017 when Superintendent Tom Johnson resigned because of serious health problems. Williams had previously worked as assistant superintendent of administration, operations and equity in the district.
In July 2018, the Beloit School Board selected Donald Childs to replace Williams as interim superintendent. Some with the NAACP and other residents had raised concerns, noting Williams had already been serving in the interim superintendent position since Johnson’s resignation. Childs resigned in April 2019, prior to his originally scheduled departure date in July.
In addition to Williams’ civilian career, he served for 29 years in the U.S. Army, which included combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned several decorations for his military service, including a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
Prior to working in Beloit, Williams worked as a principal in Milwaukee Public Schools and as a teacher and school administrator for more than 25 years. In 2013, he was recognized by the National Alliance of Black School Educators as the 2013 National Principal of the Year.
In his work as an administrator for Wisconsin Emergency Management, Williams was responsible for the planning, preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery and mission support programs across the state.
In a campaign ad posted on YouTube from “Williams works for Wisconsin,” Williams told Wisconsinites they only have a tiny minute, but Wisconsin’s future lies within it.
“Not only is this our minute, it’s our moment,” Williams said.
He said he is combat tested after his two combat tours.
“As your U.S. senator, just as I have stood and fought on front lines abroad, I will stand and fight for you and the democracy of this nation here at home,” he said. “You are looking at someone who truly values education, not only in words, but in deeds.”
Williams, who was born in Abbeville, Mississippi, said he values education and members of the armed forces. He supports job creation, increasing the minimum wage and supporting law enforcement while restoring trust and confidence in the community. He said he values equity, inclusion, mental health issues and will support positive climate change initiatives.
Johnson, who is serving his second term in the U.S. Senate, has not announced if he will seek reelection.
The primary election in Wisconsin will be Aug. 9, 2022. The general election date is Nov. 8, 2022.