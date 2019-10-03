DARIEN

The odor emanating from the Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien has drawn complaints for years, but residents and a company official said Wednesday night that the smell has been less noticeable this year.

Birds Eye was due to re-apply for a Wisconsin pollutant discharge elimination system permit, which allows it to discharge wastewater from the plant at W8880 County X. At least five residents petitioned the state for a hearing to explain the conditions of the proposed permit and the odor. The state hosted the meeting.

Ian Hansen, a wastewater engineer with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources who drafted the permit, said it doesn’t regulate smell and instead focuses on wastewater regulation and practices.

Locals and the company’s site leader agreed the smell has improved.

“We’ve done a lot of things … to improve our odor. It has improved,” Kip Guyon of Birds Eye said.

Guyon has only been the site leader for a year, so he didn’t know what the smell was like before that, but plant growth and higher processing volume might have contributed to past odor problems.

He said the main source of the smell was organic material that built up in wastewater lagoons at the site.

Birds Eye keeps its wastewater in two lagoons, one that holds 35 million gallons and another that holds 25 million gallons. The wastewater is then pumped into four spray fields.

Both lagoons had leaks that had to be repaired and as a result, the aeration technology that helps filter smells was compromised for a short time, Guyon said.

Resident Mark Stiles said he has lived in Darien for nearly 40 years and that the smell was never as bad as it was in recent years. He wondered what changed this year to improve the situation.

“I’ve been living in Darien for, what, 37, 38 years? I know this wasn’t a problem in the past. Have you guys changed the products you’re using?” Stiles asked.

Stiles said he hopes this year’s improvement is here for good and that the change wasn’t merely because of the weather.

Shannon Henderson has also appreciated the fact that less of a smell was coming from the plant. She hopes it stays that way, too.

“The air has been so much better this year,” Henderson said. “We’ve only smelled it a few times this summer.”

Because of complaints and a worse stench in past years, the company increased how often it monitors wells and its planning for additional aeration, Guyon said. The west lagoons has been drained some to make permanent repairs.

In 2016, Birds Eye fixed aeration in the west lagoon before installing a dissolved air flotation system in 2017. It added aeration to the north lagoon in 2018, Guyon said.

Guyon said the changes have helped mitigate the odor in recent months. He said the number of complaints has steadily decreased from summer 2018 through this fall and that the company will continue to study how it can reduce odors.

“I can guarantee you that we’re doing our part,” Guyon said.