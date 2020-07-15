TOWN OF TURTLE
A Darien man died after a Monday crash in which his pickup truck veered off Interstate 43 and struck a guardrail in the town of Turtle, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
It appears alcohol was a factor in the crash, although it remains under investigation.
State troopers and Rock County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at about 9:29 p.m. Monday along the Interstate near Schroeder Road, according to a Facebook post from the State Patrol.
They found a 43-year-old unresponsive man who looked as if he had been ejected from a GMC Canyon pickup, the post states.
The initial investigation showed the pickup struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to the post.
After the crash, the disabled pickup was clipped by a second vehicle and struck by a third, the post states. The driver of the third vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Interstate was closed for about three hours.