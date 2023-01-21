Dads Doing Hair
Eric Kirichkow (left) styles his daughter Ahliyah Kirichkow's hair with the help of Mia Daniels from Five Star Barber Shop in Janesville during a Dads Doing Hair event Saturday at the Beloit Public Library 

 JACOB ROUSHIA

BELOIT -- Area dads came to the Beloit Public Library on Saturday to learn something elusive: how to style their daughters’ hair.

Marty Hyler, founder and organizer of Dads Doing Hair, hosted the second-annual event.

