Eric Kirichkow (left) styles his daughter Ahliyah Kirichkow's hair with the help of Mia Daniels from Five Star Barber Shop in Janesville during a Dads Doing Hair event Saturday at the Beloit Public Library
BELOIT -- Area dads came to the Beloit Public Library on Saturday to learn something elusive: how to style their daughters’ hair.
Marty Hyler, founder and organizer of Dads Doing Hair, hosted the second-annual event.
“I have three girls of my own and wanted to learn how to style my girls’ hair,” Hyler explained. “I want to help fathers in a similar situation.”
Along with Hyler, stylists volunteered their time. Mia Daniels, from Five Star Barber Shop in Janesville, and Mara Dewitz, a student at Tricoci University of Beauty Culture Janesville, were on hand. Both volunteered at the last Dads Doing Hair workshop held in July.
Hyler and other volunteers handed out combs, brushes and water bottles, and put out food for attendees during the 3-hour event.
A volunteer first explained how to brush a young girl’s hair using combs, brushes and water. Fathers then put their daughter’s hair into a ponytail and some were shown how to braid.
Many of the dads had little to no experience styling girls' hair.
“Her mother has been trying to get me to learn how to style our daughter's hair,” said Dominique Davidson, who came with his 7-year-old daughter, Mya. “I am a hard person to teach, but am trying to learn today.”
“I am hoping to be able to help more with my daughter’s hair,” Kyle Harrington said. His daughter, Kalani, had a big smile on her face after her father finished styling her hair.
She was just one of many young girls who walked out of the library with ponytails and bows in their hair Saturday afternoon.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.