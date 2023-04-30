JANESVILLE — Janesville celebrated Dià del niños, or Children’s Day, on Saturday with games, brightly colored balloons, music — and candy.
Community members who gathered at the Hedberg Public Library Saturday morning learned about what this day means. There were books in Spanish and English being handed out.
Area businesses and organizations including PremierBank, YWCA Rock County, Century 21 and WCASA partnered with the library to make the event possible.
Angelica Figueroa from Century 21 said the event is a lot like Mother’s Day except instead of celebrating mothers, it celebrates children.
She said, traditionally, people would mark the day with games, gifts and different activities to help honor kids. At the library there was face painting, lotería which is like BINGO; prizes that the children could win and goody bags filled with candy, toys, and fun activities.
She said that as a Latina it means a lot to her to have events like this to bring her culture and heritage to her community.
Silvia Donday, with PremierBank, said events like this help “integrate both communities and educate them on what we do.”
She said the day had a very good turnout with over 100 children attending.
Ginna Isunza, immigrant outreach program director with YWCA Rock County, said part of her job is to organize cultural events so community members can participate and learn more about other traditions.
Isunza said one activity they couldn’t have was a piñata for the kids to hit.
Alma Mann, with WCASA, said that having some in Spanish was important because it helps younger kids learn the language and older kids keep it alive.
Kristen Stone, a Janesville mother of three young boys, said she decided to go to the library to get some books with her children and didn’t even know that the library was having this event.
“It looked like it was something geared toward children,” Stone said. “I didn’t realize it was a holiday but now this is something I would like to share with my kids as they grow up.”
She said her kids got books, had their faces painted and won a prize. She said that they had a “very fun time for their first time going to the library.”
Stone also said that she will definitely be taking her children to more library events now that the pandemic is over and it’s safer.
