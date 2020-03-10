JANESVILLE
The pharmacy at the Janesville Schnucks store will close under a deal announced Tuesday that will transfer ownership of most of the grocery chain's pharmacies to CVS Pharmacy by later this year.
News of the closure came in a release circulated by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, a Missouri labor union representing Schnucks workers, saying that CVS plans to acquire up to 110 Schnucks pharmacies.
CVS and Schnucks have not disclosed exactly how CVS will operate the pharmacies. However, the union news release said the vast majority will be converted into CVS pharmacies and will remain operating in stores.
However, prescriptions from 11 Schnucks pharmacies—including the local in-store pharmacy at 1501 Creston Park Drive—will be transferred to the nearest CVS store, and those pharmacies will close, the release states.
The Janesville Schnucks is located about one block from CVS’s store at 1700 Milton Ave.
Other area Schnucks stores that will close their pharmacies are in Loves Park and Roscoe, Illinois, according to the release.
An official from United Food and Commercial Workers told The Gazette that the information was obtained by the union after it was released to Schnucks employees “internally.”
On Tuesday afternoon, a Janesville Schnucks’ employee referred a reporter to Schnucks media affairs. Officials at media affairs offices for Schnucks and CVS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A news release from CVS Health confirmed that CVS will “acquire and operate 99 of 110” of Schnucks’ pharmacies and rebrand them as CVS pharmacies. The release said prescription files from 11 Schnucks pharmacies will be transferred to CVS locations.
It’s not clear when the local Schnucks pharmacy will close, but the changeover is expected to happen around June.
CVS owns and operates a number of in-store pharmacies at chain retailers, including Target stores. CVS officials said the acquisition comes as CVS looks to expand into key Midwest markets.
In a statement, Schnucks CEO Todd Schnuck called the deal a “partnership” that “allows (Schnucks) to continue to provide quality pharmacy services to customers in a manner they've come to expect.”
Schnuck said the move “provides our pharmacy teammates an opportunity to further their careers with a premier retail pharmacy chain.”
It’s also not clear how CVS will handle dislocated workers at the Schnucks pharmacies that are set to close. The company said in its release that it will “post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician positions and will interview all Schnucks employees who apply.”
According to the information circulated by the Missouri labor union, Schnucks says the retail pharmacy business has been “challenging,” but Schnucks remains financially “secure and strong” and has no plans to sell off its grocery businesses.