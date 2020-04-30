MILTON
Aram Public Library is now offering curbside pickup for residents and library patrons.
This service will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Patrons should reserve items either by calling the library or visiting aramlibrary.org.
Residents will receive a notification when their reservations are ready for pickup and should call the library to indicate they are coming to collect items. Reserved items will be labeled and placed on a table at the south library parking lot.
The building remains closed until further notice.
For more information, call the library at 262-728-3111 or visit aramlibrary.org.