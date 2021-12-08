BELOIT
Fifty participating Culver’s restaurants in Wisconsin, Illinois and Idaho raised a total of $44,503 through its 10th annual VetsRoll and Veterans Day Week Fundraiser on Tuesday, which also marked the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
The funds raised included private customer donations as well.
Representatives from VetsRoll, Finnegan’s RV and the area Culver’s restaurants gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate with a check presentation and photo. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward future VetsRoll trips, tentatively planned from May 22-25, 2022.
VetsRoll, which provides free motor coach transportation to Washington, D.C. for war veterans so they can view the war memorials, has canceled trips over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pearl Harbor survivor
After the check presentation ceremony at Culver’s in Beloit, an entourage toting frozen custard stopped at Beloit Senior Living to pass out Culver’s custard to World War II Navy Veteran Stan Van Hoose, age 101, and other residents at Beloit Senior Living in honor of Van Hoose’s service. Van Hoose survived the Japanese air attack on Pearl Harbor.
In earlier interviews with the Beloit Daily News, Van Hoose said he always wanted to be a sailor. His said his tough upbringing served him well during WWII as he became the Pacific Fleet light heavyweight boxing champion and attained the rank of Chief Quartermaster within 46 months of enlisting.
Van Hoose was aboard the USS Maryland, one of the eight battleships which were attacked, on Dec. 7, 1941.
The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese fighter planes on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii killed 2,403 Americans and wounded another 1,178, launching America into World War II.
As the USS Maryland was moored to the USS Oklahoma, Van Hoose saw the USS Oklahoma roll over. Van Hoose also witnessed the USS Arizona blow up, he told the newspaper.
Prior to receiving his custard, Van Hoose said he really enjoyed being in the Navy.
“I did a good job and am proud of it,” he said.
VetsRoll Inc. is a southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois based charity providing all-expenses paid trips to see the War Memorials in Washington, D.C. for Veterans of World War II, the Korean War and other veterans who served through 1966. Rosie the Riveters, women who served the war effort at home while men went to fight, also are welcome on the trips.
Donations this year were 8% higher than last year’s $41,508, despite five fewer stores participating because of ongoing staffing challenges. On an individual restaurant basis, however, the money raised was 15% over what was collected in 2020, according to VetsRoll co-founder Mark Finnegan.
Each of the 50 participating Culver’s locations pledged one day between Nov. 6-11 to donate 11% of the day’s sales to VetsRoll. In addition, many stores sold a special patriot sundae for $1 and donated those proceeds to VetsRoll.
Not only were sales strong, but many generous customers reached deep in their pockets to help this year.