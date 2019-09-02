EDGERTON

It was a moment that would be remembered for generations.

In 1919, John Zimmerman, a New Glarus farmer, bought a Model M Samson tractor.

When he brought it home, he turned to his son Sylvan, 7, and said, “I don’t know how to drive it.”

And the boy said: “I can drive it.”

So Sylvan climbed into the silver-gray metal seat, put the tractor in gear and drove.

Over Labor Day weekend, John Zimmerman’s grandson, Scott Zimmerman, was one of thousands of visitors to the annual Rock River Thresheree. He had a modest request: In honor of his grandfather and father, he wanted to have his photo taken with a Samson.

The Samson, which was this year’s featured tractor at the thresheree, was manufactured in Janesville for part of its history. The brand also symbolizes 100 years of Zimmerman family history, all of it rooted in southcentral Wisconsin.

It all started with that tractor.

“My grandfather had only used horses to farm with,” said Scott, who now lives in Tennessee. “I imagine at that time, in the days of plowing with horses, it (getting the Samson) would have been like getting a jet nowadays.”

How is it possible that Sylvan, who was only a little boy at the time, could drive that iron monster?

“My dad had probably been reading all those farm magazines,” Scott suggested.

John was also there to help him out—it appears the tractor had a crank start.

In addition, Sylvan was one of those people who didn’t need a college degree to be a mechanical engineer.

Scott remembers his father taking new equipment apart to understand how it worked. He could fix anything—and make things work even better, Scott said.

After his father died, Scott’s mother gave him some drawings Sylvan had done as a boy: elaborate illustrations of threshing machines with all the belts and pulleys in the proper places.

“I never knew about those drawings,” Scott said. “I didn’t know he could do that kind of work.”

Sylvan, unsurprisingly, grew up to become a successful farmer, running a dairy and crops operation near Whitewater, where Scott grew up.

Over the years, Sylvan apparently continued to use Samson equipment. A classified ad in the April 23, 1937, Janesville Daily Gazette reads, “Samson Tractor Plow, good cond., Sylvan Zimmerman, rte. 2, Palmyra.”

Scott said his father hated field stones even more that most farmers. Scott wondered if his dad’s disdain started with the Samson, which would violently bounce the driver around when its metal treads would hit a stone.

The family always went to the thresheree.

“I remember going with my dad when I was really little,” Zimmerman said. “I don’t think we missed a year.”

The special gauge train, the riot of engine noises, the churn of the massive machines in the Museum of Agriculture and Industry, the line of equipment in the Parade of Power, the demonstrations of threshing—it was all amazing for a little boy.

“I remember the train whistles scared me the first year I was there,” Zimmerman said. “I started to cry, and my dad picked me up.”

Zimmerman is 65 now and continues to make the trip to the Rock River Thresheree despite living hundreds of miles away. He said he has visited other thresherees on Labor Day weekend but that none match the local one in quality, the number of demonstrations or equipment on display.

And, of course, none of the others carry such happy memories of home and family.