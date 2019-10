JANESVILLE

Tim Cullen will sign copies of "Disassembled," his new book about Janesville's General Motors plant, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Book World, 2451 Milton Ave.

Cullen is a former state senator who worked on the task force that tried to save the plant. In the book, he examines the plant's role in lifting thousands of workers into the middle class and focuses on two workers in particular who changed local culture.

For more information, call Book World at 608-756-4331.