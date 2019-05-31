JANESVILLE

Barbara Jonuska had never walked on a balance beam or gripped uneven bars when she opened Creative School of Arts gymnastics club 45 years ago.

She thinks that might be why the endeavor has been so successful.

Many of those who opened gymnastics facilities in the 1970s were gymnasts themselves, and many of the facilities shut down after not too long, Jonuska said.

But Jonuska's background in business allowed her to take the gym from being a bunch of mats at Wileman Elementary School in Delavan to a standalone sports and art campus— renamed CSA Kids— on Whitney Street in Janesville.

Jonuska, 79, retired in January after years of ignoring encouragement to relax from her son, Douglas Jonuska, he said.

Forty-five years felt like the right time to walk away, she said.

"I would have grandmothers come in and say their daughters came here (to the gym) and now they are taking their grandchildren," Barbara said. "That is when I realized I was getting old."

Current and former CSA Kids members will gather Sunday to celebrate 45 years and Barbara's retirement with an open house, cake and refreshments.

Barbara founded the club because there were no facilities nearby for Douglas and his sisters to do gymnastics, she said.

She gained her business and management experience through the restaurants and catering businesses her family owned for years in Chicago and Walworth County, she said.

Barbara was a manager at the Playboy Club in Chicago, reaching the highest level of management a woman could reach at the time, Douglas said. She eventually left to focus on the gym.

Over the past four decades, CSA has offered a number of programs beyond gymnastics including dance, swim lessons, yoga, drawing and other activities, Douglas said.

The gym allowed Barbara to combine her two passions: being a businesswoman and working with children.

"It is amazing how children are willing to do things," Barbara said. "I was always one to tell people to do things, but I don't do them."

Few family-owned gyms survive longer than the first generation, Douglas said, and CSA Kids is the longest-running privately owned gym in the state.

Douglas worked side by side with his mother since he graduated from UW-Madison more than 20 years ago, he said.

The two were always on the same page, and Barbara has no concerns about him being in charge, she said.

In retirement, she said she plans to slow down and relax. She wants to spend time in Florida with her daughter in the winter and engage with local women's clubs.