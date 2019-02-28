JANESVILLE

The deadline to register for the CROP Hunger Walk team captain meeting is Saturday, March 2.

Team captains planning to attend a March 9 informational meeting must reserve spots by calling 608-752-8117 or emailing cropjanesville@charter.net.

Information about the walk and recruiting materials will be handed out at the March 9 meeting, which takes place at 8:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 302 N. Parker Drive.

For more information about the walk, which is April 28, email cropjanesville@charter.net or visit crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi or facebook.com/JanesvilleAreaCrop.