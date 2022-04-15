JANESVILLE

The annual CROP Hunger Walk is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.

The walk includes a 2.5K and 5K route for participants to choose. Registration fees are not required, though donations are encouraged.

ECHO will receive 25% of the total funds raised and all remaining funds will help the Church World Service, a faith-based organization that fights hunger and poverty in communities around the world.

To sign up or make a donation, visit crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi.

For more information, contact Kathy Holcombe at 608-752-8117 or janesvillecropwalk@chartner.net or visit facebook.com/janesvilleareacrop.

