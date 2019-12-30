JANESVILLE

Two people were rescued from a car that slid into the Traxler Park lagoon Monday night.

A Rock County Communications Center supervisor said a caller reported at 9:56 p.m. Monday that a car was in the lagoon.

Lt. Michael Blaser of the Janesville Police Department said the car slid off the ramp going from eastbound Memorial Drive to southbound Parker Drive and into the lagoon. A thin layer of blowing snow was covering roadways in Janesville on Monday night.

One car was involved, and the two people who were rescued were treated by medical personnel, Blaser said.