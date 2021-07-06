JANESVILLE
Traffic on Interstate 90/39 continued to be diverted onto Highway 14 in Janesville Tuesday afternoon after a semitrailer truck and multiple vehicles crashed and started on fire on Janesville's north side.
A Rock County 911 center spokesman called it "a large vehicle crash," making lanes impassable on the stretch of the freeway through Janesville for the second straight day this week.
The crashes appeared to have happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. A large amount of thick, dark gray smoke could be seen coming from the area.
A Gazette reporter who viewed the crash scene from a pine tree in the 1800 block of Green Valley Drive said it appeared four cars had been involved in a crash with a semitrailer truck. Others in the neighborhood were watching the incident from trees, as well.
Fire crews worked Tuesday afternoon to extinguish a semitrailer truck that was fully engulfed in flames. A Gazette reporter observed at least two cars in the crash also on fire.
One car had crashed through a concrete barrier in the median, and another car was overturned at the barrier.
Large chunks of burned debris had fallen into yards along the interstate.
It wasn't clear what the debris was from, but the trailer attached to the burning semi appeared to be mostly burned out, with a top cover that appeared melted and smoldering ash material in the bottom.
At about 2:15 p.m., occasional popping sounds could be heard coming from the crash scene.
The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon. Police said in an alert that traffic likely would be detoured off closed portions of the interstate Tuesday until at least 7 p.m., possibly as late as 9 p.m.
The Wisconsin State Patrol and local police as of mid-afternoon had begun routing traffic off I-90/39 between Edgerton and Janesville. Authorities designated a detour that directs traffic off the southbound lanes of I-90/39 at Edgerton. The route continues south on Highway 51 to Highway 14 east through Janesville.
Traffic can re-enter I-90/39 at the Racine Street ramp on Janesville's south end.
Police said local motorists should expect traffic delays in and around Highway 14, Highway 26, and neighborhood streets surrounding those main roads on Janesville's north side. People should avoid the area if possible.
The current expectation is for the re-route to last 4 to 6 hours more.
Cody Schroeder, a maintenance manager of apartments along the east side of Green Valley Drive told The Gazette that he saw smoke coming from the interstate and heard and saw what he thought was fireworks exploding in the air near the crash site.
Then chunks of charred, papery material begin blowing off the interstate and filtering down into yards nearby, Schroeder said.
Authorities as of Tuesday afternoon haven't disclosed what was loaded in the semitrailer that caught fire, and wasn't immediately clear if anyone in the crash was injured.
The Interstate is obscured from view along Green Valley Drive by a 12-foot-tall concrete sound barrier.
Schroeder said at one point, he heard a single car horn blaring on the highway.
"I recognized that sound from when I was in the Marines. I figured it was somebody trapped in one of the cars. I called in and tried to give dispatchers the exact location of that car horn so hopefully they could get to it faster," Schroeder said. "The horn eventually stopped. I really hope that was a good sign."
It's the second day in a row that a major crash has led to closures of the busy stretch of I-90/39 through Janesville.
A similar incident, involving two semitrailer trucks, was reported in the same general area of the interstate on Monday.
The Monday crash happened on I-90/39 near Milton-Harmony Townhall Road bridge just north of Milton, police said. It involved three semitrailer trucks and led to heavy damage to the median on the interstate, a mess that took several hours to clean up. One person was injured in that crash, police said.
Traffic Monday was tied up locally as thousands of cars were diverted on local streets around the crash area during what ended up being a 10 hour cleanup that rolled through the morning, afternoon and part of the evening.
This story will be updated.