JANESVILLE

All lanes of Highway 14 were closed Saturday night between Milwaukee Street and Ruger Avenue by a traffic accident, according to a news release.

The two-vehicle accident occurred at 9:18 p.m. Saturday. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Mercyhealth MD-1 were on scene, Rock County Communications Center Shift Supervisor Mark Elland said.

Early reports indicated the crash might have been a head-on collision, but that had not been confirmed, he said.

The road remained closed as of 10:20 p.m. Saturday, and Elland was unsure whether there were injuries.

Eastbound traffic, which travels south through that stretch of Highway 14, is being diverted west at Milwaukee Street and south at Wuthering Hills Drive. Westbound traffic, or northbound in this segment, is diverting on the same detour route, according to the release.

