JANESVILLE

Rock County emergency officials responded to a crash at 1:21 p.m. Thursday in which a vehicle overturned at Dodge and Jackson streets in Janesville.

Janesville police didn’t immediately have details on what caused the crash.

A Rock County Communications Center supervisor said the crash caused injuries, and Janesville police and the Janesville Fire Department were working on clearing the vehicle, which had to be towed.

The communications supervisor said the scene was being cleared shortly after 2 p.m., and the street was being reopened to traffic.

No further details were available, including how many people were hurt and whether citations were issued.