JANESVILLE
Twenty-five Craig High School Advance Placement Government students will arrive in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning prepared to begin a week of field research as part of the Washington Seminar program.
The annual seminar program dates to 1973. Traditional events include briefings and question and answer sessions with Janesville-area members of Congress, agency officials, political leaders, lobbyists and nonprofit organizations.
Craig students this year will step out of the ordinary and meet with the president and staff of the Millennial Action Project, formed in 2013 to provide leading young policymakers with an environment “where bipartisan cooperation is restored.”
A luncheon meeting with MAP Founder and President Steven Olikara and MAP staff members is scheduled for Tuesday.
MAP is the nation’s largest nonpartisan organization of millennial lawmakers with more than 800 elected leaders in Congress and state legislatures.
MAP advisory board members include former U.S. senators Bill Bradley and Olympia Snowe, and former Wisconsin Lt. Governor Barbara Lawton.
In addition to working with young people, MAP created the Congressional Future Caucus with younger members of Congress. Members of the caucus include Rep. Bryan Steil, who represents Wisconsin’s First Congressional District including Janesville, and Rep. Mike Gallagher representing Wisconsin’s Eighth Congressional District.
Millennials generally are described as those born between the early 1980s and the mid-1990s. While that demographic cohort does not apply to the Craig Washington Seminar students, MAP officials say their work can apply to today’s young people planning to move on from high school.
"Civic engagement is the cause of our time,” Olikara said. “We urgently need to train a new generation of leaders to change our political system and bridge our political divides. That’s what Millennial Action Project is dedicated to doing."
Olikara is a Wisconsin native who graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UW-Madison. He was named a Udall and Truman Scholar, the nation’s highest undergraduate honor for public service leadership.
Other meetings and events this week include a National Press Club session with Craig Gilbert, the Washington bureau chief for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; Sen. Tammy Baldwin; Sen. Ron Johnson; and Rep. Steil.
The young scholars have scheduled appointments with the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee where they will meet with Chris Carr, President Donald Trump’s campaign advisor.