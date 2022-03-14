Follow me to the Rock County 4-H Fair grandstand this summer, and everything is alright.
Crossover country-pop artist Uncle Kracker will be the Friday headliner for the July 26-31 Rock County Fair this year, with Army veteran Craig Morgan bringing his sentimental country twang on Thursday, Veterans Appreciation Day and Sconnie favorite Charlie Berens piling on his amusing Manitowoc Minute humor and thick northern Wisconsin accent on Saturday night.
The fair board announced the grandstand acts for the fair Monday morning. All performances are free with paid admission to the fair at the gate.
The Morgan and Berens shows have special seating tiers available beyond the free seating. Berens’ $100 VIP admission is already sold out, but $10 advance tickets get access to the lawn in front of the grandstand, and $25 advance tickets to Morgan’s show get access to a designated section in front of the grandstand stage.
Other major performances at the fair this year include Richrath Project 3:13, which features the music of REO Speedwagon, on Wednesday night, Big League Bullriding on Sunday afternoon and “Sing 2” for the fair’s first outdoor movie night on Tuesday.
For information on any of the shows, call 608-755-1470 or visit rockcounty4hfair.com. Updates are also available on the fair’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/RockCounty4HFair.
Last year’s fair was a triumphant return after the cancellation of the 2020 event because of COVID-19. Its attendance of roughly 66,000 matched that of 2018 and 2019 despite a slow start with high heat and thunderstorms early in the week and fewer 4-H exhibitors.
“We had a good fair last year,” said Abby Gasser, treasurer and advertising manager of the fair.
“It was a challenged fair; we had to reduce our budget because there was so much uncertainty.”
This year, the number of exhibitors is almost to 2019 levels again, and Gasser does not expect masks to be required.
The additional seating tiers and a bigger push for online advance sales are among the new features this year.
“This year it’s going to be even more of a push to do it online, especially with the Charlie Berens show, which we expect to be very busy,” Gasser said.
Several things are available only online, including a contest to be entered to win two VIP tickets to the Berens show with the purchase of an adult season pass.
Back again after its 2020 debut is the Friday carnival wristband special, which includes an entry into the fair and unlimited rides for $28. That, too, is available only online.
Also returning earlier in the month as a fundraiser for musical entertainment is the fair board’s food cart night, held on two days, Friday and Saturday, July 8-9.
Friday’s entertainment will have music from Rainbow Bridge and the Rock County Beef Producers’ annual Steak Fry.
Saturday will feature a dueling piano band and as many as 15 or 20 food trucks–more than double the seven trucks present in 2021.
Gasser said the fair will roll out more announcements over the next couple of months.
Grandstand acts
Richrath Project 3:13 (Wednesday) features Michael Jahnz, who sang lead vocals for former REO Speedwagon guitarist and songwriter Gary Richrath when Richrath started his own band in the early 1990s.
Craig Morgan (Thursday), who spent 17 years in the Army and Army Reserves has become not only a country music icon but a television personality and celebrated outdoorsman. Among his top hits are “That’s What I Love about Sunday,” “Bonfire,” and “Almost Home.”
Uncle Kracker (Friday) is a former Kid Rock turntablist from Michigan who has Top 5 hits in Pop, Hot AC, Country and Alternative and has toured with Kenny Chesney, Kid Rock, Zac Brown, ZZ Top and Blues Traveler. He’s best known for his cover of Mentor Williams’ “Drift Away,” but also his own hits, “Smile,” and “Follow Me.”
Charlie Berens (Saturday) is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and comedian with 1.9 million Facebook followers of his daily Manitowoc Minute, which features such iconic humor as the Midwest Voice Translator and Husbands of Target.