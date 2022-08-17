Craig Class of 1977 to hold two reunion events in September Gazette staff Aug 17, 2022 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Craig High School Class of 1977 will celebrate their 45th reunion with two events on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17.The first event is a golf outing starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at Riverside Golf Course, 2100 Golf Course Road.The second event will begin at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and will be held at Holiday Inn Express, 3100 Wellington Place.To make a reservation, email lpbabcock@yahoo.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Entrepreneur plans 'zero-waste' bulk food store on Janesville's south side Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Death notices for Aug. 12, 2022 14-year-old arrested in alleged north-side burglaries Riding a half-blind horse and throwing an heirloom rope, Orfordville’s Jenna Hume wins national rodeo competition Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022