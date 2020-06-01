JANESVILLE
Several city streets are scheduled for crack sealing this week.
Crack sealing helps extend the life of asphalt and concrete pavement in a cost-effective manner, according to a city news release. A contractor will fill small to moderately sized cracks in pavement with liquid, rubberized asphalt material on these streets:
• North Randall Avenue, from Sherman to Mount Zion avenues.
• South Pontiac Drive, from Ruger Avenue to East Milwaukee Street.
• North Jackson Street, from Race Street to Mineral Point Avenue.
• Madison Street, from North Jackson Street to Mineral Point Avenue.
The work is weather dependent. No-parking notices will be posted on terraces at least 24 hours in advance. Residents should plan on parking their vehicles in an alternate area if the signs are present. Signs might be placed on a Friday for work planned for the next work week.
Streets will be open to traffic, but motorists are encouraged to use alternative routes.
For more information, call the City Services Center at 608-755-3110.