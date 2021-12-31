While New Year’s Eve party plans were being finalized by area restauranteurs and venue operators, county health officials recommended residents avoid large gatherings or get tested for COVID-19 before joining fellow revelers.
“Rapid (home) antigen tests are a good option for timely results if they are available,” said Jessica Turner, spokesperson for the Rock County Public Health Department. “People should stay home if they are ill, have tested positive for COVID-19 or if they are unvaccinated and have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in any indoor setting, Turner said.
With that said, several restaurants and venues are holding New Year’s Eve bashes with food and live music to bid goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022.
In Downtown Janesville, Genisa Wine Bar at 11 N. Main St. is offering a four-course meal starting at 4 p.m. A few tickets were still available Thursday.
“We will potentially accept walk-ins, but there are not a lot of slots left,” Genisa General Manager Josh Pickering said.
The four courses include kale and artichoke dip with crostini, “Winter Baby” kale salad, three meat lasagna, sage and brown butter gnocchi, panna cotta and much more. Tickets, if they are still available, can be purchased at exploretock .com/genisawinebar. Call 608-728-7964 for more information.
A 1980s-themed party at Holiday Inn Express and Janesville Conference Center, 3100 Wellington Place will start at 7 p.m. Admission is $35.
Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, 500 Pleasant St., Beloit, will be celebrating with live music from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Andrew Robinson and the Mike Dangeroux Band will perform.
Lake Geneva’s Geneva National Resort & Club is having a NYE Bayou Bash from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a Creole-inspired buffet of crawfish, shrimp and more. At 9:30 p.m., the 16-piece Underground Sound Jazz will play.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.