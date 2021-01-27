As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across the country, first responders appear to be refusing vaccination at a higher rate in Beloit than in Janesville.
According to data obtained by the Beloit Daily News, 46 of the Beloit Police Department’s 94 employees—or 48.9%—have chosen to be vaccinated. Four remaining police department staff members want the vaccine and will receive it later, which will bring the department’s overall vaccination rate to 53%.
Interim Police Chief Thomas Stigler said department employees declined the vaccine because they considered themselves to not be at high risk in terms of health conditions.
Others initially declined to be vaccinated so they could seek out more information about the vaccine, he said.
“Though we have not experienced significant staffing issues in the past 10 months, the potential is still here, so I would like to see it at 100%,” Stigler said. “The higher the vaccination rate, the sooner we will get back to normal.”
At the Beloit Fire Department, 24 of the department’s 57 employees—or 42.1%—have been vaccinated, and no remaining staff wants the vaccine, said Sarah Millard, Beloit strategic communications director.
Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease said the fire department has had “zero duty-related COVID-19 illnesses because we have implemented best practices in prevention.
“Our firefighters were provided the right to choose what method of protection is best for them,” Pease said. “We have taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions to keep individuals safe.”
The Janesville Police Department reports that 77 of 116 staff members—66.3%—have received the vaccine. If 15 people who have yet to be immunized get the vaccine, that will bring the department’s total to 92 of 116 staff vaccinated, or 79.3%, Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan said.
Sheridan said he did not know what to expect heading into the vaccination rollout for first responders.
“We have tried to provide as much information as possible to our employees throughout the pandemic, including passing along the latest information about the vaccine so they could make informed decisions,” he said.
“Recently, we have seen some employees who originally chose not to get the vaccine change their mind and elect to receive it. Like everyone, we are hoping this is the beginning of the end to this pandemic.”
Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes reported 75 of 93 staff members—80.6%—have received the vaccine.
Rhodes said he expected the fire department’s vaccination rate to be around 50%, and he said he was “pleased” with the higher numbers.
“It is comforting to see the vaccine because my personnel are on the front line, day in and day out,” Rhodes said. “I am very proud of the dedication and the courage the JFD team has displayed during the pandemic. They are professionals, and they have stood firm in the face of the pandemic. They are amazing. I would encourage everyone to get the vaccine as it becomes available.”
The combined numbers for Janesville police and fire personnel come out to 152 of 209 people receiving the vaccine, or 72.7%
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she would like to see a higher rate of vaccination among city employees, but she said she thought the low rate among first responders was comparable to other agencies.
“As individuals continue to research their health decisions, we hope that more will choose to become vaccinated so that we can safely achieve herd immunity and loosen social-distancing measures,” Luther said.
“I personally am confident in the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing the research studies. I look forward to being vaccinated when it is my turn.”
A Pew Research Center poll shows that 60% of Americans are confident they would get the vaccine, while 2 out of 10 say they are “pretty certain” they will not get the vaccine even when more information is available.
The poll found that the number of people who say they will not get the vaccine increases sharply when they are among the first groups to receive it.
“While public intent to get a vaccine and confidence in the vaccine development process are up, there’s considerable wariness about being among the first to get a vaccine: 62% of the public says they would be uncomfortable doing this. Just 37% would be comfortable,” write Pew Research Center authors Cary Funk and Alec Tyson.
A total of 8,872 first doses and 2,397 second doses of vaccine had been administered in Rock County as of Tuesday, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.