JANESVILLE
COVID-19 testing at Blackhawk Technical College was expected to close early today because of a limited number of tests available, according to a BTC press release.
Members of the Wisconsin National Guard administered 607 tests Wednesday. BTC is authorized to administer 900 tests each week, leaving 293 tests available today. The testing site will close after all remaining tests have been administered, according to the release.
Residents planning to receive a test today should arrive early. Testing begins at 11 a.m. Two cars were in line at 9 a.m.
Access to the testing site is available via Highway 51 and Sunny Lane. Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will direct vehicles.
For more information about community testing at BTC, visit blackhawk.edu/coronavirus.