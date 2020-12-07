A total of 616 COVID-19 cases were reported in Rock County communities in the last week as the nation is averaging close to 200,000 new cases each day.

There have been 327 new cases of COVID-19 in Janesville in the past week, 210 in Beloit, 21 in Clinton, 26 in Edgerton, 32 in Evansville and 35 in Milton, according to municipal data released Monday by the Rock County Public Health Department.

The mortality rates in the past week ranged from less than 1% for Clinton, Janesville, Edgerton and Milton; 1.02% for Evansville; and 1.18% for Beloit.

The countywide case total recorded since March was 10,119 cases and 98 deaths as of Monday. No new deaths were reported Monday in Rock County, and there were 66 new cases.

The health department estimates 59,732 people have tested negative and 8,268 people have recovered. There were 1,753 active cases as of Monday.

The positivity rate in Rock County on Monday was 30%, and 41 were hospitalized in Rock County hospitals, a number which has been decreasing since its peak of 74 on Nov. 18.

Dane County reported 30,249 cases and 107 deaths. Green County reported 1,905 cases and seven deaths. Walworth County reported 7,742 cases and 59 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data from Monday shows.

The state reported 2,155 new cases and 19 additional deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 414,332 cases and 3,738 deaths. As of Monday, 352,510 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 58,009 active cases in Wisconsin.

Nationwide, there have been 14,636,914 COVID-19 cases reported, and 281,253 deaths have been attributed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker website.