JANESVILLE
A court ruling means Wisconsin now requires a person who has moved to establish residency at least 28 days before voting.
The previous requirement was 10 days.
The federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling in the One Wisconsin Institute case June 29 and set it to take effect Wednesday, July 29, said Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson.
The rule applies to people who have moved within the state or from out of state, she said.
Those who moved after the 28-day limit may still vote in the precinct of their prior address, Tollefson said. However, certain states’ residency requirements might not allow that. In those cases, Wisconsin allows a president-only ballot, Tollefson said.
The ruling also changes these rules:
- Municipal clerks may no longer send most voters’ absentee ballots by email or fax. The exceptions are military and overseas voters.
Those voting absentee in the Aug. 11 election should request their ballots as soon as possible because ballots can be sent only by mail now, Tollefson said.
Voters may request an absentee ballot, check their registration status, update their addresses, see what’s on their ballot and find their polling places at the state’s voting website, myvote.wi.gov.
- In-person absentee voting now is not allowed earlier than 14 days before an election. It’s already less than 14 days before the Aug. 11 primary election, so that election is not affected, Tollefson said.
The city of Janesville has changed its place for in-person absentee voting ahead of the Aug. 11 primaries. It’s now at the Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St. Times are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 7, with the time extended to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Voters in other municipalities should check with their town, village or city clerk.
- If a qualifying, unexpired student ID is used to satisfy the photo ID requirement, then a document proving enrollment is no longer required. A document proving enrollment is still required if the qualifying ID is expired.