JANESVILLE
Kids will be happy to learn the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision to overturn “safer at home” orders does not apply to schools.
The news isn’t as good for high school seniors hoping for live graduation ceremonies.
Unless another court challenge occurs, school buildings and grounds are still closed until June 30 or the end of the school year.
That also means graduation ceremonies still will have to be held virtually, said Patrick Gasper, public information officer for the Janesville School District.
“The rule covering schools essentially means no student contact,” Gasper said.
That applies to outdoor events such as graduation and sports, as well.
The Janesville School District plans to have a virtual graduation early in June and have tentatively scheduled a live graduation for July 25.
That event will be dependent on the state reaching phase 3 of the Badger Bounce Back plan, Gasper said.
The primary criteria for phase 3 is that COVID-19 cases must decrease every day for two weeks.
The school district will also be working with the Rock County Public Health Department to make a decision about reopening, Gasper said.
Wisconsin Association of School Boards Director of Government Relations Dan Rossmiller addressed the school closing issue in a blog post on the organization’s website, wasb.org.
He noted lawmakers who brought the lawsuit did not ask the court to address school closures. In addition, “the court recognized that state statutes give the department of health services explicit authority to ‘close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools ... to control outbreaks and epidemics,’” Rossmiller wrote.
In the Janesville School District, summer school will be held virtually, as well, Gasper said. After June 30, some outdoor summer school programs might be held.