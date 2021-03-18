JANESVILLE
A new Courageous Conversations discussion Monday, March 22, will focus on women of color who were social justice leaders and activists in the 1950s and '60s.
The presentation, titled “Representation Matters: Women of Color Who Shattered the Norms,” will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. It follows the lives of civil rights and voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer and Vel Phillips, a Milwaukee alderwoman and judge.
Unmoderated discussion will follow the presentation starting at 7 p.m.
Courageous Conversations is a monthly racial justice group sponsored by Community Action of Rock and Walworth counties, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County and the YWCA Rock County.
Registration is required and can be done on any partnering organization's Facebook page.