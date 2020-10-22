JANESVILLE
The free monthly discussion program Courageous Conversations will hold its virtual October meeting Monday, Oct. 26.
This month’s topic will be “The Color of the Recession: Women Out of the Workforce,” which will focus on the disproportionate effect on women of color.
The program will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. over Zoom. Unmoderated discussion will be available after the meeting through the Zoom link.
Registration is required on Zoom. Participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting. Attendees also can register for future discussions.
The program is sponsored by Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, the Diversity Action Team of Rock County and the YWCA Rock County.