JANESVILLE

Community Action and the Diversity Action Team of Rock County will host another virtual Courageous Conversations event at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

The topic is “Pay Equity For Women of Color: Not Just a Pay Gap, But a Wealth Gap.” Participants will discuss the realities and consequences the pay gap has in the United States.

Unmoderated conversation will be available after the event at 7 p.m.

Advance registration is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/2XM8gvD.

