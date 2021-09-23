Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
Community Action and the Diversity Action Team of Rock County will host another virtual Courageous Conversations event at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27.
The topic is “Pay Equity For Women of Color: Not Just a Pay Gap, But a Wealth Gap.” Participants will discuss the realities and consequences the pay gap has in the United States.
Unmoderated conversation will be available after the event at 7 p.m.
Advance registration is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/2XM8gvD.
