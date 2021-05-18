JANESVILLE
Courageous Conversations will hold another online discussion at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 24, titled “Black Maternal Health—The risks of becoming a mother.”
Participants will learn about the disparities in health outcomes for black mothers and their children in the United States and discuss what part systemic racism plays.
Unmoderated discussion will be offered after the presentation at 7 p.m.
Registration is required and available on the YWCA of Rock County Facebook Page.
Participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting after registering.