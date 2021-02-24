ORFORDVILLE
Growing up in the Chicago area, Norman Aulabaugh enjoyed visiting forest preserves, and that budding interest in nature blossomed when he became an adult.
Now retired, he and his wife, Carol, stay active in prairie restoration efforts in the area.
Recently, they gave the Parkview School District a gift: 75 acres of land that will be restored as a prairie grassland and hardwoods preserve.
“We were always kind of impressed with the outdoor laboratory that the Janesville School District has, so we thought the Parkview district might like their own outdoor laboratory,” Aulabaugh said.
Parkview School District Administrator Steve Lutzke described an “overwhelming” feeling of gratitude about the couple’s donation.
“We’re appreciative of their generosity and helping us to further our education here at Parkview,” Lutzke said. “It was certainly a cause for celebration for our district to consider us for this donation. The land will be a big asset to our district for our students to use for a variety of different learning purposes.”
A conservation easement, held by the Groundswell Conservancy in Madison, has been placed on the property to ensure it will remain a prairie conservation preserve, district officials said.
Lutzke said the Aulabaughs also included an endowment, which will pay for maintenance of the property.
Aulabaugh said he and Carol bought the land about 20 years ago with the goal of preserving it. Because they do not have children, he said they wanted to donate the land to a good cause.
“It has a great view of the Spring Valley township,” he said.
The property contains 10 acres of woods, and the rest is cropland. About 42 acres of cropland have already been sown with prairie plants.
The restoration process, which involves removing shrubs and replanting grass, began two years ago and is expected to be completed in 2022. The Aulabaughs partnered with the Green-Rock Audubon Society in 2018 to begin the restoration.
Lutzke said the school district intends to use the property as an outdoor laboratory for science courses such as biology or ecology and also for arts, physical education and some recreational activities, such as hiking, skiing, snowshoeing and cross-country running.
The property is located roughly a mile away from the school district’s main facilities.
Luztke said the district wants to build a pavilion and visitors area for community events, along with bathrooms and benches. He suggested that astronomy nights and wildlife-counting activities could take place there.
“We plan to use it extensively for our students,” Lutzke said. “We want to be good stewards of the donation and use it to its fullest potential.”
Aulabaugh once worked for Parker Pen in Janesville and later SSI Technologies. His wife previously taught in the Janesville School District.
Aulabaugh said he has been doing restoration work at Sunny Peace Prairie north of Orfordville, investing about 80 to 100 hours every year mowing grass, trimming trees and dealing with invasive species.
He and his wife also contracted with Tallgrass Restoration in Milton on restoration work that requires expertise and equipment they don’t own.
“We’re real happy to partner with Parkview on this. We hope this will be a real asset, and Parkview can use this to enhance their curriculum,” Aulabaugh said.