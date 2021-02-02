The snowmobile trails maintained by the Rock County Alliance of Snowmobile Clubs will close at 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, according to a news release.
Rain and warmer weather in the forecast prompted the closure. Trail conditions will be re-evaluated after the adverse weather passes, the release states.
Riders can check trail conditions by calling 608-757-5458 or visiting www.co.rock.wi.us/parks-snowmobile-trails, travelwisconsin.com/snowreport/snowmobile or facebook.com/rockcountysnowmobilealliance.