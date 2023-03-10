JANESVILLE — The Rock County Board has authorized entering into another opioid settlement agreement that could bring the county roughly $5.6 million over the next 15 years.
Settlement defendants include CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan.
The lawsuit, which is being litigated in the Northern District of Ohio, includes most Wisconsin counties including Rock and Walworth counties, and even the city of Milwaukee. The lawsuits have been consolidated into one from thousands throughout the country.
Rchard Greenlee, Rock County’s corporate counsel, cautioned county board members before the they voted on the authorization Thursday night that the $5.6 million figure could be “very wrong.” He said the dollar amount depends on how many eligible municipalities and governmental bodies opt in, and the more that do, the higher the dollar amount will become for the defendants.
Greenlee said Rock County and other complainants are trying to hold the companies financially responsible for costs local communities have incurred while dealing with the opioid epidemic, including direct care, drug treatment, healthcare costs for individuals, effects on judicial systems, effects on jails, district attorney time and other issues.
“The basic premise is similar to tobacco litigation in that the opioid companies knew about the addictive effects of opioid medication long before they made the information public. They knew how bad it was, they knew what was happening and they failed to take responsible action to mitigate those medications,” Greenlee said.
Rock County first received opioid settlement funds at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022. As of Thursday, the county had received $1.3 million from that settlement, none of which had been allocated to address any opioid-related issues in the county.
The county has a separate account set up for funds that come from the settlement.
