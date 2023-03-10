01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
JANESVILLE — The Rock County Board has authorized entering into another opioid settlement agreement that could bring the county roughly $5.6 million over the next 15 years.

Settlement defendants include CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan.

