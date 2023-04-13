JANESVILLE — Tensions rose to the point that some supervisors walked out in protest as Rock County Board member Mike Zoril attempted to remove, then amend an agenda item Thursday night that proclaimed April 20-27 “Stand Against Racism Week” in the county.
Zoril, who represents the Beloit area, made a motion at the meeting to remove the item from the agenda. He said while he is not against standing against racism, he felt as though “it doesn’t serve the core values of use as a county board.”
The resolution, in part, stated that “all residents regardless of race, creed, or ethnicity deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, compassion, and justice.” It went on to read that county residents value initiatives that will end race-based disparities and make the world a “more equitable, inclusive, and dignified place for all to live.”
Zoril’s effort was seconded by Supervisor Debi Towns, both stating they had issues with it being pushed forward by a “private organization,” which was the Rock County YWCA. The motion failed, but Zoril later attempted to amend the resolution.
Zoril said while he liked parts of the resolution and praised the line about how all residents deserve to be treated with dignity and how the intention of it was noble, there were other parts that were “concerning.” He said the resolution had the potential to violate people’s 1st, 5th and 14th amendment rights.
“While we all condemn racism, we all must not overlook everyone’s right to express their beliefs as long as they don’t incite violence or cause direct harm,” Zoril said, adding that he wanted to make sure people’s 14th Amendment rights were not violated by the county “causing new forms of discrimination while attempting to address existing ones.”
Zoril questioned if there were any problems retaining or recruiting employees, which was met with County Administrator Josh Smith stating he wasn’t sure why that was relevant to the resolution.
“Should we support an organization that trains our employees to go on FMLA leave if someone forgets to leave them off an email?” Zoril questioned.
There was no proof given at the meeting that was accurate.
“Supervisor Zoril, I’m not going to get into an argument with you about this. This is not, in my opinion, anything I need to respond to your answers about. It’s either you support the resolution or not and I suggest you cut to the chase and vote for the resolution or not,” Smith replied.
Zoril proposed to remove “Rock County supports YWCA in its praiseworthy mission to eliminate racism.
“I’m concerned that we as a county board would be supporting and calling praiseworthy an organization that is supporting conspiracy theories, specifically they said, ‘Science has proven that we have inherited trauma from our ancestors. Trauma gets encoded into our DNA,’” Zoril said.
He later said that YWCA training provided toward Black and Asian Americans “seems to provide human resources for specific racial and ethnic groups, which may not give the impression it’s not inclusive to all groups, specifically white employees. This could be seen as discriminatory and could incite a hostile work environment.”
Zoril later claimed that the YWCA promotes Critical Race Theory, which “perpetuates racism.”
As Zoril was speaking, five county board members left the boardroom in protest. Board member Yuri Rashkin was seen taking a video of Zoril’s speech on his phone.
The motion failed without a second.
Board member Kevin Leavy, who is Black, said the attempt to remove and then amend the resolution that supports diversity and the YWCA’s advocacy for women’s rights, was an “attack” that was “far reaching.”
“We talk about valuing race and all this stuff and then we sit here and try to pass this proclamation and it gets this unnecessary attention,” Leavy said.
Supervisor Genia Stevens, who is also Black, was one of the five to protest Zoril’s speech.
“I find it insulting (and) frustrating that we would take this organization, particularly because it’s the county making a statement promoting diversity and ending racism, we are spending all this time discussing this proclamation because we don’t do that with other proclamations. But for some reason when it comes to race, we do that,” Stevens said.
According to its website, the county’s mission is to “value diversity, equity and inclusion as core strength components among its workforce and clientele.”
The website goes on to state, “we acknowledge that systemic oppression exists and results in disparities in outcomes for diverse populations” and that the county’s equity priorities “aim to improve policies to align with our commitment to provide culturally competent and responsive services” to diverse needs and characteristics.”
That wording is also on a sign at the Rock County courthouse.
Zoril was the only board member to vote against the resolution.
Zoril has been criticized in the past for race-based discussions. In November, he proposed cutting two equity management positions in the 2023 county budget to ensure two other positions elsewhere in the county — a facilities supervisor at a park and a maintenance position.
At the time, he was accused of using racist language, including using a “racist dog whistle” by county board member Janelle Crary.