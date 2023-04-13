01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Buy Now
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — Tensions rose to the point that some supervisors walked out in protest as Rock County Board member Mike Zoril attempted to remove, then amend an agenda item Thursday night that proclaimed April 20-27 “Stand Against Racism Week” in the county.

Zoril, who represents the Beloit area, made a motion at the meeting to remove the item from the agenda. He said while he is not against standing against racism, he felt as though “it doesn’t serve the core values of use as a county board.”

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you