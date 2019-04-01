JANESVILLE
The Rock County 4-H Fair main stage entertainment lineup will include three country acts this summer.
The fair runs Tuesday through Sunday, July 23-28.
Main stage entertainment includes:
- 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23: Opening-day ceremony and selection of the Rock County 4-H Fair king and queen.
- 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24: Michael Ray. Ray is a country singer-songwriter who had hits with such songs as “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Real Men Love Jesus” and “Think a Little Less.”
In 2018, Ray’s “The One That Got Away” reached No. 15 on the country charts.
- 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25: Russell Dickerson. Dickerson is the country singer-songwriter who co-wrote and sang “Yours.”
- 8 p.m. Friday, July 26: Pure Prairie League and Firefall.
In 1975, Pure Prairie League’s “Amie” topped the charts at No. 27 and has never really left the airwaves. That bluegrass/country hit was followed by a country-rock rendition of “That’ll Be the Day.” The group later moved into country/rock/light pop territory with songs such as “Let Me Love You Tonight.”
Firefall is a rock band from the same era as Pure Prairie. Hits include “You Are the Woman” and “Just Remember I Love You.”
- 8 p.m Saturday, July 27: Joe Nichols. Country star Nichols is responsible for a series of country hits, including “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “She Only Smokes When She Drinks” and “The Impossible.”
- 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28: Division BMX Stunt Team bicycle show.
