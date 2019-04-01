JANESVILLE

The Rock County 4-H Fair main stage entertainment lineup will include three country acts this summer.

The fair runs Tuesday through Sunday, July 23-28.

Main stage entertainment includes:

  • 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23: Opening-day ceremony and selection of the Rock County 4-H Fair king and queen.
  • 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24: Michael Ray. Ray is a country singer-songwriter who had hits with such songs as “Kiss You in the Morning,” “Real Men Love Jesus” and “Think a Little Less.”

In 2018, Ray’s “The One That Got Away” reached No. 15 on the country charts.

  • 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25: Russell Dickerson. Dickerson is the country singer-songwriter who co-wrote and sang “Yours.”
  • 8 p.m. Friday, July 26: Pure Prairie League and Firefall.

In 1975, Pure Prairie League’s “Amie” topped the charts at No. 27 and has never really left the airwaves. That bluegrass/country hit was followed by a country-rock rendition of “That’ll Be the Day.” The group later moved into country/rock/light pop territory with songs such as “Let Me Love You Tonight.”

Firefall is a rock band from the same era as Pure Prairie. Hits include “You Are the Woman” and “Just Remember I Love You.”

  • 8 p.m Saturday, July 27: Joe Nichols. Country star Nichols is responsible for a series of country hits, including “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “She Only Smokes When She Drinks” and “The Impossible.”
  • 4 p.m. Sunday, July 28: Division BMX Stunt Team bicycle show.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.