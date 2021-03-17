JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging is seeking public input about its three-year aging services plan, according to a Council on Aging news release.
Residents are asked to complete a survey that will help design a system used by the council to best serve Rock County seniors over the next three years.
The survey is available at surveymonkey.com/r/y9xr8ct.
The Council on Aging will accept feedback through May, according to the release.
Virtual listening sessions will also be held through Zoom. Announcements of these events will be posted on the Council of Aging’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact the Rock County Council on Aging at 608-757-5472 or email paula.schutt@co.rock.wi.us.