JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging's mobility management employees are offering a Wednesday Walks program for seniors, starting May 29.

The free program features various walks or tours of local parks, gardens, museums and historical sites.

Registration is required by noon each Monday before the Wednesday excursions. Participants should arrive by 9 a.m. the day of the walk at the Council on Aging office, 3328 N. Highway 51.

Walk dates and locations are:

May 29, Beloit College, Beloit.

June 26, Gibbs Lake, Janesville.

July 10, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Janesville.

July 24, Beckman Mill, Beloit.

Aug. 7, Helen Jeffris Wood Museum, Janesville.

Aug. 14, Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center, Milton.

Sept. 4, Ice Age Trail, Milton.

Sept. 11, Sterling North Home and Museum, Edgerton.

Oct. 2, Magnolia Bluff Park, Evansville.

Oct. 23, Skelly’s Farm Market, Janesville.

To register, call 608-757-5408 or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-mobility-management/wednesday-walks.