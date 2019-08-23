JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging's nutrition program needs volunteers to prepare and deliver meals in Janesville and Milton.

The rising number of baby boomers reaching "senior" status is driving the need for volunteers, according to a news release. Volunteers are urgently needed to assist at senior dining sites in Milton, package meals in Janesville and deliver meals to homebound seniors in both cities.

Drivers will received training and driving instructions before deliveries. Mileage will be reimbursed at the current IRS rate, according to the release.

Dining site locations, serving times and menus are available at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging-nutrition-meals.

For more information about volunteering, questions on home delivery or to reserve a spot at a dining site, call the nutrition program at 608-757-5474.