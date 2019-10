The Rock County Council on Aging Nutrition Program has an urgent need for volunteers to help with lunch service and meal deliveries.

Positions are available during the week serving lunch at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., Milton.

Drivers also are needed to deliver meals to Rock County residents. Delivery days and schedules are flexible, and mileage will be reimbursed.

For more information on volunteering opportunities, call Linda Hardie at the Rock County Nutrition Program at 608-757-5474.