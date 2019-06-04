BELOIT

A angler fishing near the Portland Avenue bridge in Beloit reported seeing a cougar on the shore of the Rock River, according to a news release from the Beloit Police Department.

Officers checked the area but couldn't locate the animal, the news release said.

"While cougar sightings are rare in Wisconsin, there are things you can do to enhance your safety," the news release said. "If a cougar approaches and does not immediately flee, stand tall, wave your arms, throw stones or other objects, and yell. Don't run, but slowly back away, keeping an eye on the cougar."

If you see an animal that looks like a cougar in Rock County, call the nonemergency number for Rock County Communications, 608-757-2244.