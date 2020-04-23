JANESVILLE
Police plan extra patrols this weekend on Janesville’s Milton Avenue circuit, where the ongoing coronavirus situation is adding to the usual concerns.
“Every year when spring comes around we see an increase in activity up there,” said Terry Sheridan, Janesville deputy police chief.
But problems with young people driving up and down the circuit seem “a little worse this year,” and last weekend saw a large increase in traffic violations, people reporting unusual numbers of reckless-driving incidents “and just gatherings,” Sheridan said.
Police are not aiming to end the circuit during the pandemic, he said.
“It’s just to get people to obey the laws. Cruising around Milton Avenue itself isn’t illegal,” Sheridan said.
Circuit riders often stop to congregate in parking lots.
“Of course, we have a special situation with social distancing,” Sheridan said.
Rock County sheriff’s deputies will join Janesville police officers and possibly the State Patrol from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Sheridan said.
Sheridan said police had planned extra patrols on the circuit starting this spring and continuing into fall, but the situation prompted them to start now.
Officers have been trying to minimize their contact with the public because of the danger of infection. “However, we clearly can’t just not do traffic enforcement because it creates additional hazards and dangers to the public,” Sheridan said. “When it gets to the point that it increases safety concerns for the public, we need to step in.”
Sheridan said officers have noted that Milton Avenue cruising has expanded to other major streets, including Deerfield Drive, and Wright, East Rotamer and Kennedy roads, so officers will monitor those, too.
Janesville will have four squads dedicated to the circuit. Sheridan was not sure how many units from other agencies will be available.
He said young people congregating along the circuit has led to people yelling at each other and drivers chasing each other.
That behavior has led to traffic crashes, fights and even firearms violations, Sheridan noted.
If social-distancing problems crop up, the goal is to get people to change their behavior, not issue citations, he said.
Police said in a news release: “If you plan on ‘cruising’ this weekend, you’re safer at home.”