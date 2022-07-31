JANESVILLE
At National Night Out this week in Janesville, families can expect to see tons of cops. But in a fun way.
The annual event is designed to connect police and the public, building trust and comfort into community relationships with police.
From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2., at Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., families can take part in police meet-and-greets with children, including show-and-tells of tactical equipment like big, armored vehicles and super-fast police boats.
That police presence at National Night Out, as cops mingle with the community, mirrors the public relations building law enforcement officers do at events throughout the year, but especially at summer fairs and festivals.
At an event like the Rock County 4-H Fair — that this past week drew tens of thousands of people daily -- police presence is constant. Their job during the fair involves a mix of public relations and duty to respond to raw reality.
Last Friday at the Rock County Fair, even as some police officers were having fun with kids at meet-and-greet tents and kiosks, some officers suddenly had to swing into action as an ambulance arrived to transport a child whom police radio transmissions indicated had injured their leg on a ride. Additional details were scant, with both law enforcement and the fair office declining comment on that injury.
The officer in charge of public safety at the fair, Sgt. Christopher Krahn of the Rock County Sheriff’s Department, said police through Friday had handled “significantly fewer” incidents at the fair compared to recent years.
“Arguments, thefts, that type of stuff—that’s our normal, everyday job, so we know how to handle it. You’re just handling it all in a different environment,” Krahn said. “There’s more people around than if an officer is working at night, alone, so it’s got a different atmosphere, but the work is the same.”
But the work really is not quite the same as it’s always been. On July 4 in Highland Park, Illinois, a shooter killed several people and injured many more. The alleged shooter subsequently remained at large for hours, driving through southern Wisconsin contemplating other shootings here.
Local police later acknowledged that based on multistate law enforcement communications July 4, security was quietly upped at a crowded festival along the Rock River at Traxler Park.
So whether it’s a fair or National Night Out, there’s a duality to police event work.
Officers attend in part to make what Krahn calls “memorable positive relationships” with community members who otherwise might have very little daily contact with police. But cops are also on hand for the safety of the crowd gathered— sometimes carefully orchestrated to go on quietly behind the scenes.
Krahn said that in the wake of public shootings, event planners are getting more comfortable with the need for heightened police presence.
“One of the compliments from the Rock County Fair board this year was that the active shooter training we worked on with them was truthful, it told them exactly what to expect, and it put them right in that environment. And then they could see exactly how to react,” Krahn said.
This past Friday afternoon at the Rock County Sheriff’s tent, police job duality was evident.
A 7-year-old strained to lift a heavy protective vest designed for tactical police responses. The girl asked a burly, male officer who was in shorts and a T-shirt why it was so heavy. The officer didn’t flinch at the question, telling the girl the vests are designed to prevent bullets from piercing a police officer’s body.
At that same time, officers in the same meet-and-greet tent were looped in on the radio call for the child injured on the carnival ride.
While one cop in the tent continued talking with children, two others began radioing out to other officers on the concourse to make sure everyone on patrol had all the information needed to respond.
For more information on the National Night Out event at Traxler Park, contact Janesville Police Department Officer Daniel Hanson at 608-755-3134.