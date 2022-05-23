Cops and Bobbers returns June 7 at Floating Toy Gazette staff May 23, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTONThe Rock County Sheriff’s Office is holding the annual Cops and Bobbers event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7 at Floating Toy, 723 E. Ellendale Road.Participants will accompany sheriff’s office staff on pontoon boats to fish on Lake Koshkonong. Life jackets, fishing gear and lunch will be provided. Participants will also receive an event t-shirt.The program is limited to 20 kids ages seven to 12. Check-in starts at 9:45 a.m. and a parent or legal guardian must be present.To register, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/cops-and-bobbers.For questions or to learn more about sponsoring the Cops and Bobbers program, email Deputy Terry Borgwardt at terry.borgwardt@co.rock.wi.us. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nineteen Janesville teachers to retire this year, taking more than 500 years of experience with them One dead in two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 11, sheriff's office says Medical Examiner: Monroe man, 33, identified as person killed in Highway 11 crash U.S. DOJ sues Janesville rental property owners for ‘severe’ sexual harassment of tenants Death notices for May 20, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022 Public record for May 8, 2022 Public record for May 6, 2022 Court listings for April 25 to May 1, 2022 Public record for May 2, 2022 Court listings for April 18-24, 2022 Public record for April 25, 2022