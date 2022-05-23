EDGERTON

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is holding the annual Cops and Bobbers event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7 at Floating Toy, 723 E. Ellendale Road.

Participants will accompany sheriff’s office staff on pontoon boats to fish on Lake Koshkonong. Life jackets, fishing gear and lunch will be provided. Participants will also receive an event t-shirt.

The program is limited to 20 kids ages seven to 12. Check-in starts at 9:45 a.m. and a parent or legal guardian must be present.

To register, visit www.co.rock.wi.us/departments/sheriff-s-office/recreational-patrol/cops-and-bobbers.

For questions or to learn more about sponsoring the Cops and Bobbers program, email Deputy Terry Borgwardt at terry.borgwardt@co.rock.wi.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you