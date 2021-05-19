EDGERTON
Cops and Bobbers will return with a new event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Anchor Inn, 718 E. Highway 59.
Fishing will take place on Lake Koshkonong and the Rock River using pontoon boats. Life jackets, fishing supplies and lunch will be provided. Participants will also receive an event t-shirt.
Seats are available for the first 20 kids ages 7 to 12 to sign up. Check in will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Anchor Inn. A parent or guardian must be present.
Registration is open at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is also seeking sponsorships to help fund Cops and Bobbers events. To learn more, email Deputy Eric Cisneros at eric.cisneros@co.rock.wi.us.
For questions, call Cisneros at 608-757-7941.