BELOIT

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will host another Cops and Bobbers event from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Riverside Park, 1160 S. Riverside Drive.

Kids ages 7 and older can learn to fish with a deputy on the shores of the lagoon. Life jackets, fishing supplies and a meal will be provided.

Twenty-five children will be accepted to participate and will receive an event T-shirt.

Online registration is available at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers.

For more information, call Deputy Christopher Krahn at 608-757-7932 or visit the website.